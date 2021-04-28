Narayanganj gas leak explosion: Another victim dies

A man, injured in Friday’s gas leak explosion in Narayanganj, died at the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Tuesday, reports UNB.
Habibur Rahman succumbed to his injuries a day after his wife Aleya Begum.
Hospital sources say four others injured in the explosion are receiving treatment there.
On 23 April, at least 11 people were injured in an explosion caused by a gas leak at a building in Fatullah of Narayanganj.
Narayanganj district administration has assured of providing financial support for the treatment of the injured and formed a seven-member committee on Friday to look into the incident.