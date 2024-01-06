Fire at 3 schools, including 2 polling centres in Gazipur

Miscreants set fire to three schools in Gazipur city and Kaliakair upazila, including two polling centres. The schools are - Chandna Government Primary School in Gazipur city, Banshtali Government Primary school in the Kaliakair upazila and T&T Government Primary School. The first two schools will be used as polling centres in the 12th parliamentary election to be held tomorrow, Sunday. The T&T Government Primary School was a polling centre during the last city polls.
According to the locals and the police, the fire broke out at some point on early Saturday night in the three schools. Several rooms of the Chandna Government Primary School, some 9 rooms in the T&T Government Primary School and the office room of the Banshtali Government Primary School were burnt in the fire.
According to the school authorities and the police, some miscreants set fire to the Chandna Government Primary school in the ward 17 of Gazipur City Corporation. Several rooms of the polling centre were burnt in the fire.
By the time the fire fighters received the news and doused the fire, nine rooms of the schools were completely burnt.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, T&T school headmaster Osman Ali said the night guard informed him about the fire. Upon receiving the news, he called national emergency service number 999.
Learning about the fire, members of Joydebpur Fire Service and Gazipur Modern Fire Service rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The school is not a polling centre this time.
The officer-in-charge of Bashan police station under the Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP), Abu Siddik said the police have visited the place. A portion of the polling centre at the Chandna Government Primary School and nine rooms at the T&T Government Primary School were burnt in the fire.
He further said The TNT Primary School was a polling centre during the last city polls. However, this time it was not in the list of polling centres.
Meanwhile, miscreants set the office room of the Banshtali Government Primary School on fire. However, the teachers noticed that after coming to the school the next morning. The office room was completely burnt by then. Besides, various important documents in the office room and some new books were burnt in the fire.
Units from the Kaliakair police stations visited the spot upon receiving the news.
President of the school Altaf Hossain said there were several important documents in the office room. Besides, there were some new books in that room. All of them were burnt.
Kaliakair police station OC AFM Nasim said, “We have sent a team to the spot upon hearing the news. Legal actions are underway over the incidents.”