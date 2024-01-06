Fire at 3 schools, including 2 polling centres in Gazipur

Miscreants set fire to three schools in Gazipur city and Kaliakair upazila, including two polling centres. The schools are - Chandna Government Primary School in Gazipur city, Banshtali Government Primary school in the Kaliakair upazila and T&T Government Primary School. The first two schools will be used as polling centres in the 12th parliamentary election to be held tomorrow, Sunday. The T&T Government Primary School was a polling centre during the last city polls.

According to the locals and the police, the fire broke out at some point on early Saturday night in the three schools. Several rooms of the Chandna Government Primary School, some 9 rooms in the T&T Government Primary School and the office room of the Banshtali Government Primary School were burnt in the fire.