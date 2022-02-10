Nine ‘wanted criminals’ held in Benapole

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested nine “wanted criminals” from the Benapole port area of Jashore district, reports UNB.

The arrestees have been identified as Russel, 35, Anwar Hossain, 38, Abdul Kurban Ali, 34, Mahidul Islam, 30, Enamul Hasan, 28, Rahmat Ali, 32, Abul Bashar, 43, Shafiqul Islam, 37, and Nazim Uddin, 29.