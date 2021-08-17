Local News

Ferries not to ply Shimulia-Banglabazar route at night: BIWTC

Prothom Alo English Desk
Launch and ferry services on Shimulia-Banglabazar route will not operate at night time due to increasing strong current and high tide in Padma, reports UNB.

Authorities concerned confirmed the matter on Monday night through an announcement.

It said the ferry services at night were suspended until further notice. But the services will be operated as usual during day time.

BIWTC joint-general manager Ahmed Ali said, “The tides are getting high. Therefore, the ferry service will remain closed at night for the time being.”

During the day, the Shimulia bound ferries will be operated through 12th and 13th pillars of Padma Bridge. The Banglabazar-bound ferry will move through the 6th and 7th pillars, he added.

Ahmed Ali further said according to the latest decision a limited number of vehicles would be allowed to get on the five available ferries. Therefore, he requested the emergency vehicles to use alternative routes.

After the announcement services were declared suspended around 6.00pm Monday.

