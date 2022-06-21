‘No one came to see our plight’

He said all the hospital in the district except the upazila health complexes in district sadar, Shalla and Dharmapasha are under water. But services at no hospital were stopped. Flood-hit people also took shelter at the hospital building alongside the patients. Many people have taken shelter at the district sadar hospital, the civil surgeon added.

The eight-storey district sadar hospital building was crammed with flood victims and patients. There were hundreds of people up to the 5th floor. Some people have opened temporary shops at every floor. There was a strong stench on every floor. There is no electricity at the hospital. Overall, a totally chaotic and unhygienic situation was prevailing.

Senior lawyer and writer Hossain Taufiq Chowdhury, 79, who resides in Hasonnagar area said, “I’ve seen floods of 1974, 1988 and 2004. But those were not so severe like this time. This is a huge calamity. People are not getting necessary relief materials. They are passing days sometimes without eating anything.”

Sunamganj pourashava mayor Nader Bakht said the water supply will be normal within 1-2 days.

Mentioning that the distribution of relief materials is underway in the town, he said there is enough relief material. “But we are facing problems to take those to the people. We are cooking khichuri for 1000 people every day and distributing those from the pourashava.”