Nor'wester kills 4 in Gaibandha

A nor'wester swept over Gaibandha on Sunday afternoon killing four people.
The storm, with no rain, damaged a huge number of mud-houses and trees.
The deceased are Jahanara Begum, 50, wife of Yunus Ali from Dakerpara village in Palashbari upazila, Abdul Gaffar, 42, son of Abbas Ali from Mostafapur village of Palashbari upazila, Moina Begum, 48, wife of Solaiman Ali from Kishamat Haldia village of Sundarganj upazila and Shumilu Begum, 26, wife of Bishu Mia from Katlamari village in Fulchhari upazila.
According to police and witnesses, the nor'wester lashed out in the district around 3:00pm. However, there was no rain.
Jahanara Begum of Palashbari was working in the yard during the storm. A tree uprooted in the impact of the storm, fell on her and crushed her to death.
Abdul Gaffar of Palashbari was returning home from Mostafapur Bazar during the storm. A tree fell on him near his home, killing him on the spot.
The officer-in-charge (OC) of Palashbari police station Md Msudur Rahman confirmed their deaths.
Locals said Moina Begum of Sundarganj was working in her yard. She died after a tree fell on her during the storm.
The chairman of local Dhopdanga union parishad Mokheshur Rahman confirmed her death.
Shumilu Begum of Fulchhari also died when a tree fell on her while she had been working in the yard around 3:45pm, OC of Fulchhari police station Kawsar Ali said.
The district relief officer, Idris Ali, told Prothom Alo that a large number of mud-houses and trees were damaged because of the storm. He, however, couldn’t confirm the extent of damage immediately.