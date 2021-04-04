Nor'wester kills 4 in Gaibandha

According to police and witnesses, the nor'wester lashed out in the district around 3:00pm. However, there was no rain.

Jahanara Begum of Palashbari was working in the yard during the storm. A tree uprooted in the impact of the storm, fell on her and crushed her to death.

Abdul Gaffar of Palashbari was returning home from Mostafapur Bazar during the storm. A tree fell on him near his home, killing him on the spot.

The officer-in-charge (OC) of Palashbari police station Md Msudur Rahman confirmed their deaths.