Nuruzzaman bags AL ticket for Pabna-4 by-polls

Bangladesh Awami League (AL) on Sunday nominated Nuruzzaman Biswas as the party candidate to contest the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Pabna-4 by-elections slated for 26 September, reports UNB.
The nomination was finalised at a meeting of the AL Parliamentary Board (ALPB) held at Ganabhaban, the official residence of the prime minister, here this afternoon.
AL president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting, while other members of the board were present.
The Pabna-4 (Atgharia-Ishwardi) parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of AL lawmaker Shamsur Rahman Sherif on 2 April.
The Election Commission (EC) announced the by-polls schedule at Nirbachan Bhaban on 23 August.
According to the EC schedule, the last date for collection of nomination form is 2 September, while nomination papers will be scrutinised on 3 September.
The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is 8 September.
The EC said ballot papers will be used in taking vote in the by-polls.