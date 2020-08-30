Nuruzzaman bags AL ticket for Pabna-4 by-polls

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Bangladesh Awami League (AL) on Sunday nominated Nuruzzaman Biswas as the party candidate to contest the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Pabna-4 by-elections slated for 26 September, reports UNB.

The nomination was finalised at a meeting of the AL Parliamentary Board (ALPB) held at Ganabhaban, the official residence of the prime minister, here this afternoon.

Advertisement

AL president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting, while other members of the board were present.

The Pabna-4 (Atgharia-Ishwardi) parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of AL lawmaker Shamsur Rahman Sherif on 2 April.

The Election Commission (EC) announced the by-polls schedule at Nirbachan Bhaban on 23 August.

Advertisement

According to the EC schedule, the last date for collection of nomination form is 2 September, while nomination papers will be scrutinised on 3 September.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is 8 September.

The EC said ballot papers will be used in taking vote in the by-polls.

More News

Three die with COVID-19 symptoms in Satkhira

Map of Satkhira

Housewife gang raped in Chattogram, four detained

Police detain four on allegation of gang raping a housewife in Chattogram

Policeman, son missing as trawler sinks in Narail

Map of Narail

Two students die after ‘drinking excessive liquor’ in Pabna

Two students die after ‘drinking excessive liquor’ in Pabna