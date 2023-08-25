Rohingya woman killed in Cox's Bazar camp

A Rohingya woman was slaughtered to death allegedly by her husband over a family feud in a camp of Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar, reports UNB.
The deceased Adiya Khatun, 23, was wife of one Nur Kamal in bloc-D under the camp No. 25 of Teknaf Rohingya camp, reports UNB.
Locals said the couple locked into an altercation and at one stage the husband attacked his wife with a sharp weapon.
Sayed Jubayer, officer in charge of Teknaf model police station, said on information they rushed to the spot and found the body was taken to an NGO-run hospital where physicians declared her dead upon arrival.
The body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said, adding that a process was underway to file a case in this connection.
The accused is now on the run and an effort is on to nab him, the OC added.