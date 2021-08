The detainee was identified as Md. Nazmul Islam, 46, of Shibnarayanpur Meghubazar under Kansat union of Shibganj upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, an operation team of the RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp conducted a raid at Tolbari village under Mubarakpur union in the upazila around 6.35 am and detained Nazmul with the bidis, leaves and dust.

Later, he was handed over to the police of Shibganj thana with a case.