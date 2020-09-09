One gunned down in Rangamati

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Rangamati
Map of Rangamati

A man was shot to death by miscreants at Ghilachhari in Naniarchar upazila of Rangamati district on Tuesday night, UNB reports.

The victim was identified as Suresh Chakma, 65, a tea-shop owner of Shiklyapara in the upazila.

Sabbir Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Naniarchar Police Station, said the miscreants, riding a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, swooped on Suresh’s shop and opened fire on him around 8:00pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Locals spotted the body around 10:00pm and informed police who later recovered it.

It is still not clear who killed Suresh and why.

Advertisement

More News

14,214 patients recover from COVID-19 in Rajshahi division

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital

Suspended OC Pradeep sued over ‘killing two in crossfire’

Pradeep Kumar Das

Driver, cleaner detained for interrogation

Driver, cleaner detained for interrogation

COVID-19 cases reach 18,423 in Rajshahi division

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital