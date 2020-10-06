One held over medical question paper leak scam

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has arrested a person, who was behind the organised group of leaking question papers for admission tests in government medical and dental colleges, from Banasree area of the capital, reports BSS.

The arrestee Abdus Salam is held from Manikganj district, said ASM Ashraful Alam, superintendent of police in CID, at a press briefing at the CID headquarters in Malibagh on Tuesday.

Ashraful Alam said Salam was arrested during a raid from a house in G-block of Banasree area of the capital on Monday night.

During the preliminary interrogation, Abdus Salam informed police that five or six physicians and three or four coaching centres were involved in the scam.