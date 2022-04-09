Local News

One killed, two injured in Rajshahi clash

Prothom Alo English Desk

A 35-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a clash between two rival groups in Charghat upazila of Rajshahi over the formation of a mosque committee on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Khokan Ali, son of Mozahar Ali of Zutkartik village in the upazila. The two injured, Mozahar Ali and Sirajul Islam, have been given primary treatment at the upazila health complex, reports UNB.

Police on Saturday claimed to have detained 17 people in connection with the clash.

Cops and eye-witnesses said that the two groups, one led by Kamruzzaman alias Mukul, and another by Muktar Ali, had a longstanding dispute over the formation of a committee of the village mosque and replacing its president.

During the magrib prayer, an altercation broke out over the matter between the two groups that resulted in the clash, leaving Khokan Ali (nephew of Muktar Ali) critically wounded. He was rushed to Charghat upazila health complex where physicians declared him dead on arrival.

"Being informed, police rushed to the spot and detained 17 people," said Jahangir Alam, officer in charge of Charghat model police station.

The body was sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, he added.

