One killed, two injured in Rajshahi clash

A 35-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a clash between two rival groups in Charghat upazila of Rajshahi over the formation of a mosque committee on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Khokan Ali, son of Mozahar Ali of Zutkartik village in the upazila. The two injured, Mozahar Ali and Sirajul Islam, have been given primary treatment at the upazila health complex, reports UNB.

Police on Saturday claimed to have detained 17 people in connection with the clash.