One killed, two injured in Rajshahi clash

Cops and eye-witnesses said that the two groups, one led by Kamruzzaman alias Mukul, and another by Muktar Ali, had a longstanding dispute over the formation of a committee of the village mosque and replacing its president.
During the magrib prayer, an altercation broke out over the matter between the two groups that resulted in the clash, leaving Khokan Ali (nephew of Muktar Ali) critically wounded. He was rushed to Charghat upazila health complex where physicians declared him dead on arrival.
"Being informed, police rushed to the spot and detained 17 people," said Jahangir Alam, officer in charge of Charghat model police station.
The body was sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, he added.