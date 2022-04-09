One more mortar shell found at a Rajshahi University pond

Being informed, police rushed to the spot and recovered the shell and subsequently disposed of the shell.
Earlier, seven mortar shells and a rocket launcher were recovered from the bottom of an excavated pond beside the RU’s Shaheed Shamsuzzoha Hall.
RU Proctor Professor Asabul Haque told BSS that the recovered mortar shells and rocket launcher were quite old and the new one is also the same as the earlier ones.
He further said Shaheed Sahmsuzzoha Hall is located near the pond. The shell might be from the time of the Liberation War in 1971, as the dormitory was used as a camp by the Pakistani Army during the War.