Only pharmacies, kitchen market to remain open after evening in Chattogram

All types of shops except pharmacies and kitchen markets will be closed after 6:00pm every day in Chattogram to curb the upward trend of novel coronavirus infection, decides the district administration.

The decision will be enforced from today (Friday), said deputy commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman.

Record 518 new people were tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Chattogram in the last 24 hours until 8:00am today, said the civil surgeon’s office.