Only pharmacies, kitchen market to remain open after evening in Chattogram

All types of shops except pharmacies and kitchen markets will be closed after 6:00pm every day in Chattogram to curb the upward trend of novel coronavirus infection, decides the district administration.
The decision will be enforced from today (Friday), said deputy commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman.
Record 518 new people were tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Chattogram in the last 24 hours until 8:00am today, said the civil surgeon’s office.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, the DC said the decision has been taken as record number of new Covid-19 patients was detected in Chattogram in the last 24 hours. In this situation, all kinds of shops except the pharmacies and kitchen markets will remain shut after 6:00pm every day. That means, restaurants and all other types of shops will have to shut down. This decision will be implemented from today, he added
Mominur Rahman further said district executive magistrates will be in the field to check whether all the directives are being followed.
The directive will remain active until 14 April, he said adding that a new decision would be taken as per the Covid-19 situation at that time.