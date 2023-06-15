5 BNP activists detained for vandalising Bangabandhu’s mural

Police detained five activists of Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal, two associate bodies of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), for allegedly vandalising a mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman following a clash between BNP men and Awami League’s student body Chhatra League in Jamal Khan area of Chattogram on Wednesday, reports UNB.
The detainees are - Md Mahbub Siddique, 35, Md Irfan, 30, Nurul Islam alias Masum, 39, Md Mohiuddin Hasan Emon, 20, and Md Emon Khan, 20. They are from different areas of the city.
Confirming their arrest, Jahidul Kabir, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali police station, said they analysed the CCTV footage and identified people who vandalised the mural and detained five activists of Jubo and Chhatra Dal from different areas of the city. Police, however, could not confirm the designations of the detainees.
According to the police and locals, BNP activists were marching towards the city’s Kazir Deweri area to join a pre-scheduled programme of the party from the different areas of the city since noon.
Meanwhile, a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists took position in front of Chittagong College under Chawkbazar police station. At the time several processions of BNP activists from Chandgaon and Bakolia area was passing them.
Suddenly a group of BNP activists attacked the BCL activists. A clash broke out immediately as the Chhatra League activists responded aggressively. At one point during the clash, a group of BNP men allegedly vandalised the mural of Bangabandhu and other structures in the Jamal Khan area.