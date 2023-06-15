5 BNP activists detained for vandalising Bangabandhu’s mural

Police detained five activists of Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal, two associate bodies of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), for allegedly vandalising a mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman following a clash between BNP men and Awami League’s student body Chhatra League in Jamal Khan area of Chattogram on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The detainees are - Md Mahbub Siddique, 35, Md Irfan, 30, Nurul Islam alias Masum, 39, Md Mohiuddin Hasan Emon, 20, and Md Emon Khan, 20. They are from different areas of the city.