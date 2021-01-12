PBI team visit Hathazari Madrasah to investigate Ahmad Shafi death

Members of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) visited the Hathazari Madrasah in Chattogram on Tuesday morning as part of their probe into the alleged killing of Hefazat-e-Islam founder Shah Ahmad Shafi, reports UNB.

The PBI team, led by its divisional superintendent Md Iqbal Hossain, spoke to a number of people including Hefazat’s incumbent chief Junaid Babunagri.

Iqbal later told newspersons that they visited the spot in compliance with a court order as part of their investigation.

“We’ve spoken to some people but we can’t say much for the sake of our investigation,” he said. “We’re working to submit the investigation report within the time stipulated by the court.”