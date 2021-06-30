People throng ferry terminal ahead of strict restrictions

As people fear that the restrictions may be extended up to Eid-ul-Azha, they are leaving the capital to reach their respective home districts.
As a part of limited scale restrictions, the operation of the public transports has remained closed from Monday last. But with counting extra fare, scores of people are rushing back to their hometowns boarding on smaller vehicles.
During a spot visit on Wednesday morning, it was seen that the people of south-eastern districts were getting off the vehicles--particularly from private car, microbus and motorbike--at Dauatdia ferry terminal.
Assistance director general of Daulatdia office of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) Md Firoz Sheikh said the services of all 13 ferries of this route have remained operational in interest of the goods-laden transports and reducing the sufferings of the people.
Ruhul Amin, a businessman of Gazipur’s Maona area, is going to his hometown at Ishanpur in Faridpur, accompanied by his family, after hearing the news of restrictions from Thursday. Speaking to the Prothom Alo at 4 no. ferry terminal area of Dauatdia, he said his business is not going well due to the frequent restrictions, which pushes him to go back home.
Shameem Sheikh from Bhanga in Faridpur would work at a private organisation in Mohammadpur of Dhaka. But the office authorities on Tuesday laid him off because of frequent restrictions enforced by government to curb the Covid-19 transmission.
While the correspondent approached him at 5 no. ferry terminal of Daulatdia, he was making dash to catch the ferry to reach his destination.