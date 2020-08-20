Physician dies of COVID-19 in Moulvibazar

UNB
Moulvibazar
A 3D-printed coronavirus model is seen in front of the words coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on display in this illustration taken on 25 March.
A 3D-printed coronavirus model is seen in front of the words coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on display in this illustration taken on 25 March.Reuters

A physician, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Moulvibazar after being infected with coronavirus, died on Thursday morning.

The deceased was Syed Akter Hossain, deputy director (retd) of Family Planning Department of Moulvibazar hospital and a senior member of District Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA).

Roksana Wahid Rahi, medical officer of District Civil Surgeon office, said Hossain breathed his last around 7:00am at Mount Edora Hospital in Sylhet.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 one week ago and since then he was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

He was buried at his family graveyard in Rajnagar upazila of the district.

