Physician dies of COVID-19 in Moulvibazar

A physician, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Moulvibazar after being infected with coronavirus, died on Thursday morning.

The deceased was Syed Akter Hossain, deputy director (retd) of Family Planning Department of Moulvibazar hospital and a senior member of District Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA).

Roksana Wahid Rahi, medical officer of District Civil Surgeon office, said Hossain breathed his last around 7:00am at Mount Edora Hospital in Sylhet.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 one week ago and since then he was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

He was buried at his family graveyard in Rajnagar upazila of the district.