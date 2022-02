Chattogram customs has recovered two foreign-made pistols and 60 rounds of ammunition that came from Italy with the consignment of household goods. Two more toy pistols were also recovered from the consignment, reports BSS.

Officials of Chattogram Customs House (CCH) opened the cartons of household goods on tip-off and recovered the foreign weapons this noon.

Chattogram Customs sources said, a Bangladeshi expatriate named Rajib Barua sent the consignment from Rome, Italy to the one Kamrul Hasan of CGS Colony in the city.