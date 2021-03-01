Plan to deploy police in camps vacated by army in CHT

Staff Correspondent

The home ministry is planning to deploy police at some Chittagong Hill Tracts camps previously used by army personnel.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan hinted about this while Jyotirindra Bodhipriya Larma alias Santu Larma, president of the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS), called on him at his secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday.

Senior public relations officer of the home ministry, Sharif Mahmud, told Prothom Alo that Santu Larma arrived at the ministry at 11:30am.