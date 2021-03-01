Plan to deploy police in camps vacated by army in CHT

Staff Correspondent
The home ministry is planning to deploy police at some Chittagong Hill Tracts camps previously used by army personnel.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan hinted about this while Jyotirindra Bodhipriya Larma alias Santu Larma, president of the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS), called on him at his secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday.
Senior public relations officer of the home ministry, Sharif Mahmud, told Prothom Alo that Santu Larma arrived at the ministry at 11:30am.
A 20-minute closed door meeting was held between the minister and the PCJSS president. Later they attended a formal meeting where some high officials including the home secretary and inspector general of police were present.
They discussed progress in the implementation of the peace accord as well as necessary steps to ensure sustainability of give the peace in the hill region.
Inter-group conflicts across the CHT and other challenges were also discussed. The ministry officials said that further discussions would be held in future in this regard.
Home minister Asaduzzaman said they discussed successes and shortfalls of the peace accord implementation.