Poacher arrested with trap, deer

Prothom Alo English Desk

A poacher has been arrested in Khulna along with a trap and a live deer, reports UNB.

A Coast Guard patrol team from west zone (Mongla) conducted a special operation on Thursday in the area adjacent to the Sundarbans and arrested Shakil Sardar, 19.


Lieutenant BNM Mazharul Haque, media officer of the Coast Guard west zone, confirmed the arrest.

The poacher was handed over to Dhangmari Forest Office in East Sundarbans for further legal action.

Later, the rescued deer was released into the forest.

