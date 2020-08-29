Policeman, son missing as trawler sinks in Narail

A policeman and his son went missing as a trawler capsized in the Madhumati river at Kalna in Lohagara, Narail on Friday evening, reports UNB.

The missing policeman was identified as Musa Ali of Chachai village.

According to fire service officers, Musa along with six family members had been on a pleasure trip in the river.

When they were returning home around 7:00pm, the engine of their trawler turned dysfunctional.