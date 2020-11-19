Power supply partly restored in Sylhet after 31 hours

Power resumed in some areas of Sylhet city on Wednesday evening after 31 hours of outage. However, most areas of Sylhet district remain out of electricity.

Khandker Mokammel Hossain, chief engineer of the Power Development Board in Sylhet, said 400 workers worked to restore the electricity supply, and it will resume gradually in all parts of the city.

A fire broke out in Sylhet’s Kumargaon Power Plant around 11:00am on Tuesday. Sylhet Fire Service and Civil Defence put out the flames, but two transformers and a control panel burned down.

Sylhet city and parts of its adjoining areas experienced a blackout. And the