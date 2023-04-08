Two killed in Brahmanbaria road crash

Two people, including a teenage boy, have been killed in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria, reports UNB.
Witnesses said the truck collided with the auto-rickshaw on Shahbajpur-Shahjadapur regional highway in Jadavpur area, leaving its driver dead on the spot and the passenger injured critically.
He was rushed to Upazila Health Complex, but physicians declared him dead there.
Aslam Hossain, officer-in-charge of Sarail Police Station, said no case has so far been filed in this connection.
The deceased are auto-rickshaw driver Al Amin, 17, son of Alamgir Miah of Shahbajpur village in the upazila and passenger Apon Chandra Das, 14, son of Amolesh Chandra Das of Dhitpur village of the same upazila.