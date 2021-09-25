Local News

Pregnant woman dead after wall collapses in Narayanganj

A pregnant woman was killed and her 60-year-old father critically injured after a wall collapsed on them in Masdair area of Narayanganj's Fatullah Friday, reports UNB.

The boundary wall of an adjacent plot came tumbling down in the evening, killing Moyna Begum, 25, on the spot, police said.

Her father Jinnat Ali was seriously injured and admitted to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation for treatment, Fatullah Model police station officer-in-charge (OC) Rakibuzzaman said.

Moyna's husband Ripon Mia said his two-and-a-half-month pregnant wife and father-in-law were returning home from a relative's house in Masdair on a rickshaw when the boundary wall crashed down on them. "However, the rickshaw puller managed to escape," he added.

The locals rushed the father and daughter to Narayanganj's Victoria General Hospital where Moyna was declared dead upon arrival.

"On information, the police went to the spot. The incident is being investigated," OC Rakibuzzaman said.

