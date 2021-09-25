Pregnant woman dead after wall collapses in Narayanganj

Her father Jinnat Ali was seriously injured and admitted to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation for treatment, Fatullah Model police station officer-in-charge (OC) Rakibuzzaman said.
Moyna's husband Ripon Mia said his two-and-a-half-month pregnant wife and father-in-law were returning home from a relative's house in Masdair on a rickshaw when the boundary wall crashed down on them. "However, the rickshaw puller managed to escape," he added.
The locals rushed the father and daughter to Narayanganj's Victoria General Hospital where Moyna was declared dead upon arrival.
"On information, the police went to the spot. The incident is being investigated," OC Rakibuzzaman said.