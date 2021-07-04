Probe committee gets more time to investigate deaths at Satkhira hospital

On Thursday evening, a sudden decrease in the central oxygen flow of the hospital allegedly caused the deaths of seven patients.
However, the hospital authority admitted only four deaths.
Meanwhile, two probe committees have been formed to investigate the incident, one by the hospital authorities led by Kazi Arif Ahmed and another by the divisional health office director Rasheda Sultana.
Administrator of the hospital Qudrat-E-Khuda said the probe committee has been granted another week to submit the report, so now both the committees have seven days for investigating.
The committee from the divisional office already visited the hospital Sunday and started their investigation, he said.
Kazi Arif Ahmed said, "We have collected written statements of the administrator, principal and 22 health officials present at the hospital that day.”
“The actual cause of deaths will be confirmed after completing the overall investigation,” he said.