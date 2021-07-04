Probe committee gets more time to investigate deaths at Satkhira hospital

A probe committee formed to investigate Thursday's incident at Satkhira Medical College that saw death of seven Covid patients allegedly due to a crisis in the hospital's central oxygen supply, has been granted more time to submit the report on Sunday, reports UNB.

Kazi Arif Ahmed, head of the hospital’s medicine department and leader of the probe committee, said as Friday and Saturday were government holidays, the committee has asked to extend the deadline for a week from earlier ordered three days to conduct the investigation properly.