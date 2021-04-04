Protesting students demand reinstatement of two teachers in Sylhet

Students and alumni of Jalalabad Cantonment Public School and College on Saturday staged a demonstration in front of the campus against the removal of two teachers allegedly for not abiding by the dress code that extends to regulating beards, reports news agency UNB.
The two teachers have been identified as Abdul Halim of the physics department, and Mujahidul Islam of the ICT Department.
They were allegedly suspended for growing beards and taking class in panjabis.
The protestors withdrew their programme at 5:00 pm following a meeting with the college authorities, who denied suspending the lecturers. Rather, school authorities reminded them of the option to resign, in case of irreconcilable differences.
Ariful Islam Reza, vice-principal of the college, explained as much to the agitated students on Saturday afternoon.
He also mentioned that the news circulating in social media about their suspension was fake.
However, the unsatisfied students continued their protest till evening. To them, the college has discriminated against the individuals on the basis of their religious adherence, and it being the overwhelming majority’s faith, Islam, makes it even more unacceptable. To them, it signals a creeping Islamophobia.
The demonstrations only ended on condition that the authorities reconsider the entire case, including the demands of protestors.