Protesting students demand reinstatement of two teachers in Sylhet

Students and alumni of Jalalabad Cantonment Public School and College on Saturday staged a demonstration in front of the campus against the removal of two teachers allegedly for not abiding by the dress code that extends to regulating beards, reports news agency UNB.

The two teachers have been identified as Abdul Halim of the physics department, and Mujahidul Islam of the ICT Department.

They were allegedly suspended for growing beards and taking class in panjabis.

The protestors withdrew their programme at 5:00 pm following a meeting with the college authorities, who denied suspending the lecturers. Rather, school authorities reminded them of the option to resign, in case of irreconcilable differences.