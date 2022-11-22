50 BNP men, 6 policemen injured in Sherpur clash

It is learnt that a demonstration rally was scheduled to be held at the BNP office premises in the city’s Raghunath Bazar area at 3:00 pm, protesting against the death of BNP leader, Noyon, at Bancharampur upazila in Brahmanbaria and the arrest of 15 BNP leaders and activists at Sribordi in Sherpur.
A demo rally, led by Sherpur district BNP president Md Mahmudul Haque, was brought out from the city's Gridanarayanpur area around 2:30 pm. Police intercepted the procession when it reached Kalibari intersection.
At that time, BNP leaders and activists locked into an altercation with police. At one stage, BNP men started throwing brick chips to the police, triggering the clash between BNP leaders and activists and the police.
Later, police charged batons and fired 22 tear gas shells and 101 bullets from the shotguns. In the clash, nearly 50 BNP leaders and activists and six police members were wounded.
BNP president Md Mahmudul Haque told Prothom Alo that police attacked the leaders and activists of BNP without any provocation. They also foiled the scheduled rally. He condemned the police attack.
When asked about the matter, additional police superintendent (sadar circle) Md Hanan Mia said as per detective report, BNP was trying to carry out subversive activities in a planned way in the name of demonstration rally.
As a part of that planning, they hurled brick chips at the police to make the situation chaotic. Six policemen were injured in the attack.
16 suspects have been detained in this connection. The legal action would be taken against the persons responsible after scrutinising the video footage, he added.