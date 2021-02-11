Quader Mirza’s motorcade attacked in Feni

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader’s younger brother Abdul Quader Mirza’s motorcade allegedly came under attack in Feni’s Daganbhuiyan on Thursday morning.
Quader Mirza, the newly elected mayor of Noakhali’s Basurhat pourashava, alleged that his vehicle was attacked at Zero point area of Daganbhuiyan at around 6:30am while he was going to Chattogram to take oath as mayor.
Basurhat ward Awami League president Md. Selim, 50, was injured at the attack.
Quader Mirza said a group of miscreants carrying sticks hurled brickbats at the convoy. His vehicle luckily escaped but other vehicles were damaged. The attackers also hurled eggs at the vehicles.
Quader alleged that the miscreants attacked the vehicles to kill him.
He said Noakhali lawmaker Ekramul Karim Chowdhury, Feni’s lawmaker Nizam Uddin Hazari and Daganbhuiyan upazila chairman Didarul Kabir are responsible for the attack.
Quader said he will take legal action against the attackers.
Daganbhuiyan upazila chairman Didarul binned the allegation of his involvement saying he was in Dhaka at the time of attack.
Didarul said he heard that Quader Mirza had some issues with the local CNG-run auto rickshaw owners.
Md Imtiaz Ahmed, officer in charge of Daganbhuiyan police station, said he received the complaint verbally and legal action would be taken if the allegations were true.