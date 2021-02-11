Quader Mirza’s motorcade attacked in Feni

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader’s younger brother Abdul Quader Mirza’s motorcade allegedly came under attack in Feni’s Daganbhuiyan on Thursday morning.

Quader Mirza, the newly elected mayor of Noakhali’s Basurhat pourashava, alleged that his vehicle was attacked at Zero point area of Daganbhuiyan at around 6:30am while he was going to Chattogram to take oath as mayor.

Basurhat ward Awami League president Md. Selim, 50, was injured at the attack.