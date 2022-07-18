Grandparents want to raise the child

The child born at the time of her mother’s death under the wheels of a truck in Trishal of Mymensingh became one-day-old on Sunday.

Within just this one day, many people have shown interest in taking care of the newborn. However, the grandparents say, the birth of their granddaughter was a miracle and they themselves want to raise her.

On last Saturday afternoon, Jahangir Alam (42), his wife Ratna Begum (32) and their six-year-old daughter Sanjida from Raimoni village of Mymensingh’s Trishal upazila, died after being run over by a truck while crossing the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at the court building area in Trishal.