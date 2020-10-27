Rail link with Khulna resumes after 10 hrs

Train communication between Khulna and other parts of the country were restored after 10 hours of suspension on Tuesday after a collision between two freight trains at Safdarpur rail station in Kotchandpur upazila of Jhenaidah, reports UNB.

Shahidul Islam, chief transport official of Bangladesh Railway (East Zone), said the train communication resumed around 12:00pm after a relief train from Ishwardi cleared the rail track.

Earlier, a Parbatipur-bound oil tanker from Khulna and Nawapara-bound stone-laden freight train collided head-on at Safdarpur rail station in Kotchandpur around 2:00am, disrupting rail link of Khulna with other parts of the country.