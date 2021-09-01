Rajshahi logs 10 more Covid deaths in 24 hrs

Of the deceased, three were from Rajshahi, four from Chapainawabganj, two from Natore and one from Naogaon district.
Besides, 19 people have been admitted to the corona unit of the hospital in the past 24 hours. On the other hand, some 20 people were discharged from the hospital after recovery during the period.
Currently, 145 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital, which has 513 beds, said the hospital director.
Of the admitted patients, 74 have tested positive for Covid-19, while 45 are with symptoms and 26 have post-Covid health complications.