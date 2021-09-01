Local News

Rajshahi logs 10 more Covid deaths in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital
Ten more people have died of Covid-19 and related complications at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) in the past 24 hours, health officials said on Wednesday.

Four of them died of Covid, while four had symptoms of the virus and the remaining two succumbed to post-corona complications, said hospital director brigadier general Shamim Yazdani.

Of the deceased, three were from Rajshahi, four from Chapainawabganj, two from Natore and one from Naogaon district.

Besides, 19 people have been admitted to the corona unit of the hospital in the past 24 hours. On the other hand, some 20 people were discharged from the hospital after recovery during the period.

Currently, 145 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital, which has 513 beds, said the hospital director.

Of the admitted patients, 74 have tested positive for Covid-19, while 45 are with symptoms and 26 have post-Covid health complications.

