Rajshahi University BCL locks up VC

The vice chancellor (VC) of Rajshahi University (RU) M Abdus Sobhan on Sunday was locked up in his residential building by the leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) RU wing, reports UNB.
A meeting of the finance committee was scheduled at 10:30am in the VC's residential building.
It is learned that the protesters locked the main gate of the building at 8:30am to postpone the meeting disrupting the members of the committee.
RU proctor Lutfar Rahman said, "There was a meeting of the finance committee today, but no one from the committee could enter the building for the protesters."
Faruk Hasan, vice-president of the RU BCL said, "The education ministry had sent a letter last December alleging various irregularities against the VC. This clarifies his involvement with corruption."
He further said that they feared VC M Abdus Sobhan would commit major irregularities in Sunday's meeting and that's why they had taken a stand to postpone the meeting.