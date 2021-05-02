Rajshahi University BCL locks up VC

RU proctor Lutfar Rahman said, "There was a meeting of the finance committee today, but no one from the committee could enter the building for the protesters."

Faruk Hasan, vice-president of the RU BCL said, "The education ministry had sent a letter last December alleging various irregularities against the VC. This clarifies his involvement with corruption."

He further said that they feared VC M Abdus Sobhan would commit major irregularities in Sunday's meeting and that's why they had taken a stand to postpone the meeting.

