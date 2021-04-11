Residents evacuated as 5-storey building tilts in Chattogram

A 5-storey building tilted at Enayet Bazar in Chattogram city on Saturday, forcing the authorities concerned to evacuate the building, reports UNB.

Police, city corporation officials and fire service men rushed to the spot and evacuated the residents of the building, said Nezam Uddin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station.

The 5-storey building, owned by one Kartik Ghosh, was built at Goalapara 35 years back.