Residents evacuated as 5-storey building tilts in Chattogram

A 5-storey building tilted at Enayet Bazar in Chattogram city on Saturday, forcing the authorities concerned to evacuate the building, reports UNB.
Police, city corporation officials and fire service men rushed to the spot and evacuated the residents of the building, said Nezam Uddin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station.
The 5-storey building, owned by one Kartik Ghosh, was built at Goalapara 35 years back.
Kartik Ghosh along with his family and his five brothers used to live in the building.
Local people said the work of installing two more pillars was going on Saturday without taking any prior permission from Chattogram Development Authority (CDA).
In the evening, a crack developed on the wall of the building and suddenly tilted around 10:30 pm.
On information, fire service men, police and city corporation officials rushed to the spot and evacuated the building around 11:00pm.
Police also asked the residents of an adjacent 8-storey building to evacuate it immediately apprehending danger.
Meanwhile, the authorities concerned have blocked the entrance of the building so that no one can enter it.
Mohammad Ali, senior station officer of Nandankanan fire service, said, "Already a notice has been hung declaring the building 'risky' and the authorities concerned will take further steps on Sunday."