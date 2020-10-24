Retired teacher hacked dead in Narail

A man was hacked to death by some miscreants at Bonahati village in sadar upazila of Narail district on Friday, reports UNB.



The deceased was identified as Arun Roy, 72, a retired teacher of a private school and husband of Niva Rani Pathak, deputy-director of the Department of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (DSHE), Khulna.



Family members said Arun Roy used to live in the village alone as his wife along with one son and daughter lives at her workstation.

