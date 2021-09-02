RMCH counts seven more deaths in Covid-19 unit

Earlier, the number of casualties was 340 in August, 566 in July and 405 in June, health officials said.
RMCH director brigadier general Shamim Yazdani told newsmen that among the new seven deaths, five were male and two female.
Three of the deceased were the residents of Rajshahi, two from Kushtia and one each from Natore and Naogaon districts, he said.
“Among the deaths, two tested positive for Covid-19, three had its symptoms and two others had post-Covid-19 complexity,” he said.
Twenty-three more patients were admitted to the designated Covid-19 wards of the hospital in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of admitted patients to 145.
Eighteen other patients are undergoing treatment at Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. Seventeen patients returned home from the Covid-19 unit after being cured during the time.
Yazdani said the infection rate has increased by 1.75 per cent in Rajshahi compared to the previous day.
A total of 39 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 after testing 257 samples in Rajshahi’s two laboratories on Wednesday, showing 15.18 per cent positivity rate against 13.43 per cent on Tuesday.
Yazdani said the number of admitted patients has declined during the last couple of weeks. So, the number of designated wards and beds in the hospital was reduced, he added.