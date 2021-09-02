RMCH counts seven more deaths in Covid-19 unit

Earlier, the number of casualties was 340 in August, 566 in July and 405 in June, health officials said.

RMCH director brigadier general Shamim Yazdani told newsmen that among the new seven deaths, five were male and two female.

Three of the deceased were the residents of Rajshahi, two from Kushtia and one each from Natore and Naogaon districts, he said.

“Among the deaths, two tested positive for Covid-19, three had its symptoms and two others had post-Covid-19 complexity,” he said.