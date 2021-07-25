RMCH records 436 deaths at Covid-19 unit in 24 days

Among the deceased, 10 tested positive for Covid-19 and four had its symptoms, he said, adding that yesterday’s fatality figure was 11.

Yazdani said the hospital also had counted record 25 fatalities caused by Covid-19 on 14 July and 29 June since the pandemic began.

Some 50 more patients were admitted to the designated Covid wards of the hospital afresh in the last 24 hours, taking its number to 416 against 513 beds.

Another 20 patients are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. Fifty other patients returned home after being cured during the time.