RMCH records 436 deaths at Covid-19 unit in 24 days

Among the deceased, 10 tested positive for Covid-19 and four had its symptoms, he said, adding that yesterday’s fatality figure was 11.
Yazdani said the hospital also had counted record 25 fatalities caused by Covid-19 on 14 July and 29 June since the pandemic began.
Some 50 more patients were admitted to the designated Covid wards of the hospital afresh in the last 24 hours, taking its number to 416 against 513 beds.
Another 20 patients are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. Fifty other patients returned home after being cured during the time.
Yazdani said over 8,000 liters of oxygen are being supplied to the Covid-19 patients every day on an average in the hospital at present but the daily oxygen demand was only 2,500 liters in around two months back.
But, the oxygen demand has gone up by around 3,000 liters, particularly during the last couple of weeks.
Demand for oxygen has been rising continuously for the last couple of months in the wake of increase of number of patients in the hospital.
Yazdani informed the media that over 60 per cent of the new Covid-19 patients admitted to the Covid-19 unit of RMCH are from villages. “Awareness among the villagers is less compared to the urban people,” he said.
Despite symptoms they hesitate to go for tests. “Only they are coming to the hospital when they feel worse. Then we have nothing to do for them, they are dying,” he continued.
The RMCH director further said utmost attention should be given to the villages along with urban areas as the fatality rate among the villagers is more and the grave situation is aggravating day-by-day there.
Apart from the administration and health workers, public representatives, political activists and volunteers should come forward and work together, otherwise, the situation could be more alarming, he added.