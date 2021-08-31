RMCH records five more deaths in Covid-19 unit

Earlier, the number of casualties was 566 in July and 405 in June, health officials said.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Dr Shamim Yazdani told newsmen that among the fresh five deaths, three were male and two female.

One of the deceased was a resident of Rajshahi, two from Natore and one each from Chapainawabganj and Pabna districts, he said.

“Among the deaths, two tested positive for Covid-19, two had its symptoms and another had post-Covid-19 complexity,” he said.