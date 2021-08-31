RMCH records five more deaths in Covid-19 unit

Earlier, the number of casualties was 566 in July and 405 in June, health officials said.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Dr Shamim Yazdani told newsmen that among the fresh five deaths, three were male and two female.
One of the deceased was a resident of Rajshahi, two from Natore and one each from Chapainawabganj and Pabna districts, he said.
“Among the deaths, two tested positive for Covid-19, two had its symptoms and another had post-Covid-19 complexity,” he said.
Fourteen more patients were admitted to the designated Covid-19 wards of the hospital in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of admitted patients to 153, including 74 tested positive for Covid-19.
Nineteen other patients returned home from the Covid-19 unit after being cured during the time.
Yazdani said the infection rate has decreased by 1.39 per cent in Rajshahi compared to the previous day.
A total of 30 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 positive after testing 262 samples in Rajshahi’s two laboratories on Monday, showing 11.45 per cent positivity rate against 12.84 per cent on Sunday.
Yazdani said the number of admitted patients has declined during the last couple of days. So, the number of designated wards and beds in the hospital was reduced, he added.