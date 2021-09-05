Local News

RMCH records ten more deaths in Covid-19 unit

Prothom Alo English Desk
Ten more deaths were recorded at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Sunday, raising the fatality to 37 in last five days of this month, BSS reports.

The previous day’s fatality figure was five. The number of casualties was 340 in August, 566 in July and 405 in June, health officials said.

RMCH director brigadier general Shamim Yazdani told BSS that four of the deceased were the residents of Rajshahi, three from Chapainawabganj and one each from Natore, Naogaon and Kustia districts, he said.

“Among the deaths, six tested positive for Covid-19, three had its symptoms and another had post-Covid-19 complexity,” he said.

Twenty-seven more patients were admitted to the designated Covid-19 wards of the hospital in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of admitted patients to 145, including 63 active cases.

Twenty-four patients returned home from the Covid-19 unit after being cured during the time.

Yazdani said the infection rate has decreased by 0.55 per cent in Rajshahi compared to the previous day.

A total of 29 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 after testing 230 samples in Rajshahi’s two laboratories on Saturday, showing 9.45 per cent positivity rate against 10 per cent on Friday.

Yazdani said the number of admitted patients has declined during the last couple of weeks. So, the number of designated wards and beds in the hospital was reduced, he added.

