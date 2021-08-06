RMCH reports 15 more deaths at Covid-19 unit

Eight of the deceased were the residents in Rajshahi, two each from Natore and Pabna and one each from Chapainawabganj, Naogaon and Kushtia districts, he said.
Among the deaths, five tested positive for Covid-19, eight had its symptoms and two with post-Covid complexities, he said, adding that yesterday’s fatality figure was 17. They were aged between 21 and 65.
Yazdani said the hospital had counted ever-highest 25 fatalities caused by Covid-19 on 14 July 14 and 29 June since the pandemic began.
Some 47 more patients were admitted to the designated Covid wards of the hospital afresh during the time, taking its number to 403, including 182 tested positive for Covid-19, against 513 beds.
Another 19 patients are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. Thirty-four other patients returned home after being cured during the time.
Meanwhile, 126 people were found positive for Covid-19 after testing 529 samples in Rajshahi's two laboratories on Thursday, showing 23.82 per cent positivity rate.
The positivity rate was 23.89 per cent on Wednesday, 24.93 per cent on Tuesday, 27.74 per cent on Monday, 27.17 per cent on Sunday, 32.71 per cent on Saturday and 24.32 per cent on Friday.