RMCH reports 15 more deaths at Covid-19 unit

Eight of the deceased were the residents in Rajshahi, two each from Natore and Pabna and one each from Chapainawabganj, Naogaon and Kushtia districts, he said.

Among the deaths, five tested positive for Covid-19, eight had its symptoms and two with post-Covid complexities, he said, adding that yesterday’s fatality figure was 17. They were aged between 21 and 65.

Yazdani said the hospital had counted ever-highest 25 fatalities caused by Covid-19 on 14 July 14 and 29 June since the pandemic began.