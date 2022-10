A lightning strike has killed five workers and injured one who were working at a brick kiln in Pirganj of Rangpur.

The incident took place on Tuesday around 3:30pm at Kabilpur union of BTC area in Pirganj.

All five deceased are the residents of Sadullahpur upazila in Gaibandha -- Nazmul, 18, son of Badsha Mia of Dhaperhat Tilokpara village, Siam, 20, son of Sirul of Idilpur union, Shahadat, 25, son of Al Amin and Rashedul, 24, son of Aytal of the same union and Jalil,35, son of Jabbar of Sonatala Kabulpur village.