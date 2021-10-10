Local News

RMG workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway demanding arrears

Prothom Alo English Desk
RMG workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway demanding arrears on 10 October 2021
RMG workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway demanding arrears on 10 October 2021UNB

Traffic movement on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway remained suspended since Sunday morning as the workers of two readymade garment factories put barricade on the highway demanding payment of their dues, reports UNB.

The workers of Interlink Apparels factory in Maleker Bari area and another in Bhogra in the city corporation area found the gates of the factories shut in the morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Workers said the authorities were scheduled to pay the salaries of the previous month today. But without paying their salaries, the garments authorities hung a notice on the gates that said the production in factories will remain suspended till 24 October.

Angered by their decision, the workers of the two factories took to the streets around 9:00am and put up barricade on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, halting traffic movement on the busy highway.

Advertisement

Zakir Hossain, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, said they were trying to resolve the problem after talking to the authorities concerned and the protesting workers.

Read more from Local News
Advertisement