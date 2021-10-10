RMG workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway demanding arrears

Workers said the authorities were scheduled to pay the salaries of the previous month today. But without paying their salaries, the garments authorities hung a notice on the gates that said the production in factories will remain suspended till 24 October.
Angered by their decision, the workers of the two factories took to the streets around 9:00am and put up barricade on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, halting traffic movement on the busy highway.
Zakir Hossain, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, said they were trying to resolve the problem after talking to the authorities concerned and the protesting workers.