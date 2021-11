BIWTC Paturia ghat deputy general manager (DGM) Zillur Rahman said the capsized ferry is now remaining in a straight position after lifting all of its water. The rescued ferry will be handed over to the BIWTA after completion of all maintenance.

A non-government organisation Genuine Enterprise on Tuesday completed its rescue operation and after final examining the body including bottom of the ferry will be handed over to the concerned authority, the ghat sources said.