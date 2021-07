A Rohingya man, who allegedly led a gang of robbers, was killed on Monday in a gunfight with members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) at a Kutupalong Rohingya camp in Ukhiya, UNB reports citing an official statement.

The deceased was identified as Kalimullah,32, leader of the Kalimullah group of the camp.

The incident happened early in the morning at Lambashia camp.