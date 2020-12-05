RTV reporter dies of COVID-19

Prothom Alo English Desk

Sukanto Sen, Sirajganj staff reporter of television channel RTV, died of COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital on Saturday, reports UNB.

Sukanto was 44.

Sukanto, also finance secretary of Sirajganj Press Club, breathed his last at the hospital early in this morning.

Advertisement

He left behind wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

Sukanto Sen tested positive for coronavirus on 22 November and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital. He was taken to DMCH on 25 November as his health condition worsened.

He will be cremated in Sirajganj cremation ground.

More News

Bangabandhu’s under-construction sculpture vandalised in Kushtia

Miscreants vandalised under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia

Appellate Division lifts bar on Faridpur municipal polls

Supreme Court of Bangladesh. File photo

Narayanganj mosque blast: SC stays HC order over compensation

Debris inside the Baitus Salat Jam-e-Masjid in Paschim Talla area in Narayanganj on 5 September 2020

Municipal mayor dies of dengue, PM Hasina mourns

An aedes mosquito that carries the germs of dengue fever