RTV reporter dies of COVID-19

Sukanto Sen, Sirajganj staff reporter of television channel RTV, died of COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital on Saturday, reports UNB.
Sukanto was 44.
Sukanto, also finance secretary of Sirajganj Press Club, breathed his last at the hospital early in this morning.
He left behind wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.
Sukanto Sen tested positive for coronavirus on 22 November and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital. He was taken to DMCH on 25 November as his health condition worsened.
He will be cremated in Sirajganj cremation ground.