Rundown road in Khulna city irks commuters

Countless broken patches and damaged bitumen have made Mujgunni Highway in Khulna city unusable, causing unspeakable sufferings for thousands of commuters every day.

The highway is one of the most important thoroughfares of the city as it connects Sonadanga Inter-district Bus Terminal and Natun Rastar Mor there.

There are many government and private establishments, including the two largest hospitals of the Khulna division, along the highway that turned it into one of the busiest roads of the city.