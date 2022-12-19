Argentine fan erupts in joy and dies of heart attack in Sylhet

Quoting the sister of Joybroto, senior lawyer of Sylhet bar Mujibur Rahman said, Joybroto watched the match last night with his friends at a mess at Shibganj in Sylhet. After the victory of Argentina, he came out and erupted in joy with his friends, chanting slogans. At that time, he felt pain in his chest. When the pain intensified, his friends took him to MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital around 3:00 am. An hour later, around 4:00 am, Joybroto breathed his last.
Director of MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, Brig Gen Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan, said he might have died after suffering from a heart attack. But the reason behind his death is not clear.
The officer in-charge of Kotwali model police station, Mohammad Ali Mahmud, told Prothom Alo that MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital informed the police of the matter early on Monday. Later around 10:00 am, his body was handed over to his family.