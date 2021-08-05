Local News

Savar fire doused after 6 hours

Correspondent
Manikganj
The fire that broke out at a warehouse of Singer Electronics near the Dhaka-Aricha highway in the Rajphulbaria bus stand area of Savar on Thursday morning has been extinguished after six hours.

A total of 12 units of the fire service and civil defence brought the blaze under control at around 2:00pm. Fire service sources could not confirm the source of the fire. No casualties were also reported so far.

Fire service sources and witnesses said the warehouse caught fire at around 8:30 in the morning. Four units of firefighters tried to extinguish the flame initially. Eight more units from Savar station, Savar tannery fire service, Mirpur fire service and Keraniganj fire service later joined them.

Traffic on the Dhaka-Aricha highway remained temporarily suspended as the source of water was on the other side of the highway. Vehicular movements resumed after the fire was brought under control.

Senior station officer Jahirul Islam of Savar fire service said that black smoke billowing from the fire made it difficult to bring the blaze under control.

He said source of the fire and extend of damage and casualties are yet to be known, and details could be informed after investigation.

