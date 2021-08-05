Savar fire doused after 6 hours

Fire service sources and witnesses said the warehouse caught fire at around 8:30 in the morning. Four units of firefighters tried to extinguish the flame initially. Eight more units from Savar station, Savar tannery fire service, Mirpur fire service and Keraniganj fire service later joined them.
Traffic on the Dhaka-Aricha highway remained temporarily suspended as the source of water was on the other side of the highway. Vehicular movements resumed after the fire was brought under control.
Senior station officer Jahirul Islam of Savar fire service said that black smoke billowing from the fire made it difficult to bring the blaze under control.
He said source of the fire and extend of damage and casualties are yet to be known, and details could be informed after investigation.