School teacher ‘takes own life’ in Thakurgaon

A school teacher reportedly committed suicide by taking poison in Priganj upazila of Thakurgaon district on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Jebunnesa, 45, an assistant teacher of Basbhanga Begunbari High School and wife of one Ashraful Haque of Syedpur Choto Begunbari village.

Pradeep Kumar Roy, officer-in-charge of Pirganj Police Station, said Jebunnesa took poison at her residence.

She was mentally disturbed, said Ikramul Haque, chairman of Syedpur Union Parishad.

However, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.