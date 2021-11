A schoolgirl committed suicide in Jashore’s Sujalpur village after being unable to pay the registration fee at her school for the next academic year.

According to her father, she was a 10th grade student of Popular Kindergarten in Dharmatala Kadamtala area.

He said the 10th grade registration fee was Tk 8,000, of which Tk 1,000 was paid, but he could not manage the remaining Tk 7000.